MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – One woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Midway Tuesday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Lyle Thurmond, the two-vehicle crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Leroy Coffer Highway and Freedman Grove Road.

Thurmond said the driver of a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound toward Hinesville when 72-year-old Mammie Marilyn Cooler, driving a Toyota Corolla, attempted to cross the intersection at Freedman Grove Road.

The Fusion struck the passenger side of the Corolla, entrapping Cooler, her 30-year-old daughter and her 12-year-old grandson. Firefighters from Liberty County Fire Services responded to the scene and used the Jaws of Life to get them out of the vehicle.

Cooler was taken by ambulance to Memorial Health in Savannah where she was later pronounced dead. Meanwhile, her daughter and grandson were airlifted to Memorial.

Thurmond said the 12-year-old is making a speedy recovery, though his mother remains in intensive care.

The occupant of the Ford Fusion was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been announced in the crash.