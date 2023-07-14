SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman has been formally accused of causing the death of another woman by giving her fentanyl-laced drugs.

An indictment handed down Wednesday in the Superior Court of Chatham County accuses Tracy Agin of felony murder. She allegedly provided a controlled substance containing fentanyl to April Raices, who died in June 2021.

This involved a Schedule II controlled substance, according to the indictment, though the specific drug wasn’t detailed. Schedule II drugs include certain narcotics, stimulants and depressant drugs that have a high potential for abuse.

In addition to felony murder, Agin also faces charges of illegal use of communication facility and distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Agin remains in custody at the Chatham County jail at this time.