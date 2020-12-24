Woman, child killed in Midway crash

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman and an 11-year-old girl were killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Midway on East Oglethorpe Highway near Bill Carter Road.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Markus White, both victims were traveling with the girl’s 4-year-old sister and mother.

White said it appears the mom, who was driving a Chevy Trailblazer, made a left turn into the path of a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling westbound towards Hinesville when the collision occurred.

John Slappy, a Midway resident, was in the area when the crash happened and rushed over to help.

Slappy said the 4-year-old asked him to take her out of her car seat. He stayed with her until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Crash scene

Medical helicopter prepares for transport

Two people had to be extricated from the vehicles, according to Liberty County Fire Services Chief Bryan Darby. One adult was flown to Memorial Health by helicopter.

The man and woman in the Jeep Cherokee, along with the 4-year-old, were transported to Memorial by ambulance.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims but said all vehicle occupants are from Midway.

White said the childrens’ mother remains in ICU.

Portions of the westbound lane of East Oglethorpe Highway were closed for several hours Wednesday while members of the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team conducted an investigation.