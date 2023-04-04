HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A 25-year-old Hilton Head Island woman has been charged with attempted murder after reportedly running over a man in a Burger King parking lot.

According to an April 1 police report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Tysha Brown said the incident started on Highway 278 when she saw people fighting in two vehicles ahead of her.

Brown told BCSO she drove around them to her exit, where Daniel Heyburn pulled up next to her and began cursing and flipped her off.

As they continued driving, Brown said Heyburn cut her off before the two turned onto Museum Street and into a Burger King parking lot.

Brown said Heyburn walked up to her vehicle cursing, screaming and spitting on her window, then banged his fists on the hood of her vehicle.

She told BCSO she began to drive around Heyburn and “ran over his leg.”

Brown then left the scene but came back because she was upset, she reported.

Brown was placed under arrest for attempted murder. Records show she’s still in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Meanwhile, officials said Heyburn suffered fractures to his leg that required surgery.