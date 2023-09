TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman fishing at the Tybee Island pier on Sunday reeled in a 4-foot shark and it was quite the spectacle.

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw captured video of Penny Hinderliter, with the help of several other beachgoers, reeling in the black tip shark. She told News 3 the experience was thrilling but, in the end, she set her catch free.

Hinderliter says while she hasn’t been in the area for very long, she’s been fishing for five years and hasn’t had a catch like this one.