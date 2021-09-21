Woman becomes first female header at Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1414, a 20 year veteran has been named the first female header at the Port of Savannah.

According to the ILA, Shebbie Davis has been working for Ports America since 2002.

As a header, Davis manages port crews as they unload and transport cargo shipments from the ships docked at the port

Davis says she is excited about the role and looks forward to the challenges it may bring.

Davis is also a member of the ILA.