Woman accused of running puppy mill in Montgomery and Candler Co. files intent to sue

MONTGOMERY CO., (Ga.)- New developments in a disturbing case that broke early this year. A woman who is facing animal cruelty charges in at least two counties is now planning to take legal action against her accusers.

Angela Powell claims several agencies including Montgomery and Candler county were negligent during their investigation into her breeding business.

Back in January News 3 revealed dozens of dogs living in filth on Angela Powell's property in Montgomery County. Many of them were sick and suffering from skin diseases.

"They've never had a leash on them they've never been in a kennel before or any type of crates," said John Marshall with Guardians of Rescue. "This is all that they know, all they know is this muddy igloo house."

The breeder was also housing several dogs in Candler County. Castaways Pet Rescue took in some of those animals.

"We have two still that are in our rescue from her that I don't know will ever be adoptable, the dogs were broken Alex, the dogs were broken," said Jayne Huvar, head of the organization.

In legal filings, Powell's attorney claims she suffered "emotional and financial distress" at the hands of several government agencies including Candler and Montgomery counties, the city of Metter and the Georgia Department of Agriculture and Revenue.

They're seeking 3-million-dollars in damages

"I think that three million dollars needs to go to rehabilitation on the 450 shepherds that were retrieved from that rescue site, that's what I think," said Huvar. "I think it's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard in my life."

The legal notice was posted in an animal rights group on Facebook it now has more than 400 shares and comments.

"Shame on that attorney for not doing her research and finding out the true story," said Huvar.

News 3 reached out to representatives from Montgomery and Candler county for a response neither would comment on the notice.

The filing does not guarantee there will be legal action it is simply a notice of intent to sue them, which is required by the state of Georgia to proceed with a lawsuit.

