Woman accused of running local puppy mill faces more charges

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman accused of keeping dozens of dogs in filthy conditions in Candler and Montgomery counties is facing additional charges.

According to the Candler County Clerk, Angela Powell has been indicted on three more counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. She also pleaded not guilty to mistreating animals last week.

Powell was previously indicted on one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and 31 counts of Cruelty to Animals.

Angela Powell (via Candler County Sheriff’s Office)

Earlier this year, viewers reached out to News 3 about apparent puppy mills in the counties. Later, authorities searched Powell’s properties finding dozens of German Shepherds living in their own filth.

Powell was arrested in January and the animals have since been rescued.

Her next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 15.

News 3 will continue to follow this story.