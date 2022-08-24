STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — After two days of jury selection, testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a 17-year-old.

On day three, the jury heard witness testimonies from a handful. One witness who took the stand was in the car with Haley Hutchinson the night she died. Ashton DeLoach testified and was cross-examined by defense attorneys.

He said all five individuals — including Hutchinson — who were in the car were drinking that night. DeLoach said the driver of the vehicle was drunk to the point where DeLoach wanted someone else to drive. DeLoach said he himself was not fully intoxicated.

He says shots were fired at the car.

“Run the redlight because there was a cop right there,” DeLoach claimed happened next. “And we did a u-turn to head to a hospital. I called the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.”

Under cross-examination, the defense was able to show that some of DeLoach’s testimony seemed to conflict with his previous statements about the shooting. In particular the question of whether anyone might have antagonized Marcus Wilson by flipping him off at some point.

Day four of court continues Thursday.