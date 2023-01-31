WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Witness testimony will resume on Tuesday as the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Mardaugh continues into day seven.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son at their Colleton County property in June of 2021.

On Monday, SLED forensics experts took the stand to testify. An interview conducted by investigators with Alex Murdaugh from June 2021 was also shown in court, which included him saying the last time he saw his family was at supper. This contradicted the prosecution’s claim that Alex Murdaugh was much closer to the area where Paul and Maggie were killed.

The defense is expected to address comments Murdaugh made about his son in that interview.

The trial will pick up today with the cross-examination of SLED Special Agent Jeff Croft, whose body camera footage inside Alex’s gun room was shown the day prior.

Cell phone data that could possibly connect Alex to the scene of the crime could also be presented. The defense may also address comments Murdaugh made about his son in a June 2021 interview that played in court Monday.

The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m.

9:36 a.m. – Court is gaveled into session by Judge Clinton Newman.

Before bringing the jury in, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian thanked the clerk of court, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, and all parties involved. The prosecution agreed with the sentiment.

9:40 a.m. – SLED special agent Jeff Croft takes the stand for cross-examination by defense attorney Jim Griffin.

9:49 a.m. – Croft confirms that the weapons seized from Moselle on June 8, 2021, and shown to the jury yesterday were not the weapons used to kill Maggie and Paul and that those weapons have not been located.

10:02 a.m. – Griffin has Croft hold up a .300 Blackout rifle from the Moselle property.

Griffin asks Croft to explain the difference between steel and lead bullets. Croft says steel is to shoot waterfowl and lead is to shoot doves.

Croft says he did not find any steel shells at Moselle, but steel bullets were used to kill Paul.

10:14 a.m. – Griffin asks if Croft or any SLED agents went to Alex’s mother’s house to look for evidence such as guns, dirty clothes or murder weapons. Croft said he is not aware of any agents going to investigate and collect evidence from Alex’s mother’s house.

10:32 a.m. – Griffin questions SLED agent Croft about his confidence in Alex saying ‘I did him so bad’ during the interview captured on body cam played for the court on Monday.

Croft tells Griffin that he’s 100% confident that Alex said “It’s just so bad. I did him so bad.” Griffin pushes back and asks what Croft did in response to it. Croft said he took a mental note of it and did not pursue it because, at that time, he didn’t believe there was enough evidence to challenge anything Alex said.

Griffin asks, “if the guy in the middle of the circle – the only one in the circle – says ‘I did him so bad,’ isn’t that a significant statement if he actually said that?”

Croft does say it was a statement he wanted to follow up on, however, in a follow-up interview, Croft said he didn’t follow up because “we didn’t make it to that point.” He also said there was no transcript made of the conversation.

“Tell the jury if you asked Alex Murdaugh on August 11th, 2021, ‘what did you mean back on June 10 when you said ‘I did him so bad,'” Griffin asked.

“We didn’t make it to that point,” Croft said.

Griffin asks to play the recording at one-third speed and Croft still said he heard “I” instead of “they.”

Watch the full exchange below.

10:53 a.m. – The prosecution asks Croft about the ammo found at the Murdaugh’s home on Moselle Road. Croft said 300 Blackout ammo was much harder to get during the time of the murders. He also said he’s never worked a murder scene where the murder weapon used 300 Blackout ammo.

11:07 a.m. – In reference to the two-shooter theory from the defense that includes bullet holes coming from several different directions, Creighton Waters, lead prosecutor, asks Croft if people move around. Croft responds they can.

11:16 a.m. – Waters asks Croft to examine several different kinds of unfired shotgun shells found at the Moselle Road property.

11:23 a.m. – Judge Newman recesses for 10 minutes.

11:42 a.m. – The prosecution calls Michael Anthony Knitch, a custodian of records at Verizon Wireless to the witness stand.

Alex, Maggie and Paul’s cell phone data is introduced as evidence. Knitch confirms the data is real.

12:24 p.m. – Knitch confirms Maggie’s last phone call she dialed was at 7:50 p.m. on June 7, 2021.