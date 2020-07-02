With more at-home firework use expected, professionals stress safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With many Fourth of July events canceled this year, it’s expected more people will be lighting their own fireworks at home.

Professionals say that could lead to some serious injuries — but they are here to help.

“We ask children not to handle the fireworks,” said Memorial Health ER Director Jay Goldstein. He urges parents to avoid drinking or drug use around any fireworks.

If a fire does spark?

“Stop drop and roll, put fluids on your body,” Goldstein says, “if there are burning clothes, remove them.”

The most common injury related to fireworks is a burn, doctors say. And even those that seem less destructive, like a sparkler, can be just as dangerous.

“Those things have a significantly high burn rate and can cause significant injuries,” Goldstein said.

Fire officials say there are several steps you can take to prevent an injury.

“Have a fire hose, fire extinguisher, a bucket of water; a way to extinguish these,” Richard Griffin, with Savannah Fire Department, recommends. “If they don’t go off, don’t try to relight them.”

Officials at Memorial say they do not plan to bring in more staff but are asking people in the community to take extra precautions this year.

Last year, Savannah Fire responded to 31 fires over the holiday weekend.