Windsor Forest HS teachers work remotely, athletics on pause due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All staff members at Windsor Forest High School are working remotely, and athletics are on pause due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Officials say this will not impact classes, as all students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) have been learning virtually since they returned from winter break in January.

According to a spokesperson for SCCPSS, officials first determined positive cases that impacted the athletic department. Additional positive cases were confirmed Friday among teaching staff that impacted the school’s At-Work Learning Center.

The facility will be cleaned and sanitized as staff members quarantine, officials say. Next week, conditions will be reviewed to determine when staff can return to the building.

This isn’t the first time COVID-19 cases have impacted Windsor Forest HS. Back in December, the school had to halt in-person learning and cancel at least one basketball game.

Meanwhile, SCCPSS recently announced plans to offer an in-person option for students in the district as soon as possible.