Windsor Forest High halts in-person learning due to COVID-19, cancels basketball game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Windsor Forest High School is halting in-person learning next week due to COVID-19 cases among staff members.

In addition, Friday night’s Windsor Forest vs. Johnson High School basketball game has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

All students will return to virtual learning Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18. Students should remain on their regular schedule through itsLearning and can contact their teacher with any questions on instruction.

“The district has been working closely with local public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to isolate staff diagnosed with COVID-19 and identify close contacts,” a statement from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) reads. “If a child has been identified as a close contact, school personnel will contact the family directly.”

Any students or staff members with COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to contact their health care provider, get tested and avoid group activities.

It’s expected that those under the hybrid learning model will return for in-person learning on Jan. 11 after the winter break. Should there be a need to continue virtual instruction for all students beyond the winter break, SCCPSS says an update will be provided.

In the meantime, the high school will be deep cleaned and disinfected.

This week’s COVID-19 report has not yet been released by SCCPSS. Windsor Forest had no cases among students or staff last week, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.