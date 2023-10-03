SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A student-athlete with the Windsor Forest High School Junior Varsity team has died, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School (SCCPSS) announced Tuesday.

Officials said the student suffered a medical emergency on the sideline of a game Monday night.

According to SCCPSS, the student-athlete had played earlier in the game but had been rotated out of the lineup and was watching from the sideline when the incident occurred.

Trainers and EMS staff on-site began immediate life-saving measures using CPR and an AED.

Those efforts continued during transport to the hospital for further medical attention. The student succumbed to injuries shortly after reaching Memorial Children’s Hospital.

SCCPSS has not released any further information on the cause of the student’s death or their identity.

Counselors and school social workers will be at Windsor Forest High School on Tuesday to counsel any student or staff member seeking to speak with someone.

According to SCCPSS, Windsor Forest will not play its game against Brantley County on Friday. The game will be considered a “no contest” rather than a forfeit.