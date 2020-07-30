Windsor Forest fire displaces family

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 Block of Juniper Circle in the Windsor Forest Community Wednesday night.

Fire crews responded to the call at 10:09 p.m.

Officials say crews arrived to find smoke and flames streaming from the bedroom window of a single story home.

photo: Savannah Fire

Savannah Fire says a child and two adults escaped unharmed.

The fire caused extensive smoke and fire damage, displacing the family.

The Red Cross was called to provide assistance.

According to officials, the residents said the six-year-old child started the blaze while playing with a lighter.

Savannah Fire reminds the community to always store lighters and matches out of the reach of children.