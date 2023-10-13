SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Windsor Forest High School student-athlete Keshaun Allen unexpectedly lost his life on Oct. 2.

Officials said the 15-year-old suffered a medical emergency on the sideline of his football game.

The Windsor Forest Booster Club has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Keshaun’s family during this time of grief and have a celebration of life service.

So far, the campaign has raised over $1,000 of its $12,000 goal.

There is a week left until his service, according to the GoFundMe page.