Will removal of Decatur Confederate monument have an impact in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson recently told reporters that he was monitoring a court case in the City of Decatur because it may have implications for how Savannah moves forward on the controversial issue of Confederate monuments on publicly owned lands.

A 2019 state law says historic monuments and/or parts of monuments cannot be altered or moved. Johnson says that law has essentially halted any plans to move the statues of two Confederate generals at the memorial at Forsyth Park.

But on Thursday night, the case in Decatur came up again. At the request of the city government there, a judge ruled the monument should be removed as it was becoming a “figurative lightning rod” and a site of protests and a site of vandalism.

It’s not known yet if the City of Savannah will use the Decatur ruling as a springboard for its own local case, but last week a statue at the Forsyth monument was also vandalized. A white hood was placed over the head of the statue of General Lafayette McClaws and a black fist was spray painted on the front of the statue.

That prompted a relative of McClaws to write a letter offering to buy the statue.

In 2018, a Confederate Monument Task Force put forth a list of recommendations. It said the taller monument of a solider, erected in the late 1800s, should remain in terms of historical value. But the task force recommended that the two statues of Confederate generals, McClaws and Francis Bartow, should be removed.

It said the statues had been added in 1910 and were not part of the original memorial.

This week, members of the Savannah Chatham County Historic Site and Monument Commission met and voted to write members of the current city council and ask that the task force recommendations be fulfilled now and that funding be provided to relocate the statues.

Whether that can finally happen depends solely on state law, according to Johnson.

On Friday, just a day after the monument in Decatur was moved, city staff in Savannah said: “the city is reviewing all options based upon the restrictions on monuments in state law.”