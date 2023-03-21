TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The city is aware of social media marketing about the event coming back to Tybee Island next month but we’re told so far—no permits have been issued for any Orange Crush activities.

But in the event that it happens, Mayor Sessions says Tybee has a plan in place. The mayor says it will be treated like the 4th of July weekend in terms of traffic and public safety.

I spoke to a business owner located near the beach to find out how they feel about Orange Crush coming back.

He says he has mixed feelings because the Orange Crush crowds don’t necessarily mean more sales.

Still, the mayor says all visitors are welcome to Tybee Island.

“Tybee welcomes anybody who comes to the beach,” Mayor Shirley Sessions said. “We’re familiar with the advertisements that are going on. You know orange crush or another we try to make sure that we have processes in place for traffic control and safety. Even events that are not properly permitted.”

Based on the information we found on social media, Orange Crush is planning to be on Tybee and in Savannah from April 21 to 23.