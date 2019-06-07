Local News

Will concerned families with relatives buried at Evergreen Cemetery get help from the city?

Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on News 3 for the latest on this story

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 12:04 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:07 PM EDT

Will concerned families with relatives buried at Evergreen Cemetery get help from the city?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - On Thursday at the Savannah City Council meeting, Mayor Eddie DeLoach called on the city attorney to look into the complaints from families concerned with the lack of upkeep and piles of garbage at the Evergreen Cemetery.

News 3's Martin Staunton will have more on that story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on WSAV.

Watch LIVE at wsav.com/livestream.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center