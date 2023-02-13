SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A judge heard several motions Monday in the case of a Chatham County mother charged with killing her young son.

Police say Leilani Simon killed 20-month-old Quinton in October and left his body in a dumpster.

Judge Tammy Stokes heard from the defense and the state on whether cameras should be allowed in the courtroom for Simon’s trial. Both agreed cameras should be limited to an extent.

The state called for a complete ban, citing Quinton’s younger siblings’ right to privacy, and the fact that the constitution explicitly does not allow cameras in the courtroom.

The defense agreed on all of those points but called for a more lenient option, suggesting cameras should be allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Stokes ruled that there will be no blanket role on cameras and they’ll be permitted on a case-by-case basis.

The defense also requested a records subpoena be quashed, though Stokes ruled the court will hold the records for now and there will be a separate hearing for that motion.

Meanwhile, Quinton’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell presented the records but was not asked to testify Monday.

Leilani did not appear in the hearing. She remains in the Chatham County jail without bond.