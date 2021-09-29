Will Alex Murdaugh’s medical records be kept private?

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh‘s attorneys have filed a motion to stop medical records from his shooting earlier this month from being released to the court.

Lawyers representing Renee Beach — the mother of Mallory Beach, killed in a 2019 boat crash — subpoenaed Murdaugh’s hospital admission, summary and discharge information from when he was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah.

Murdaugh was flown to the Savannah hospital on Sept. 4 after allegedly being shot in the head during an attempted insurance fraud scheme.

Murdaugh and Curtis Smith, the man authorities say shot him, are both facing criminal charges connected to the incident.

Murdaugh and his son, Buster, are named in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the fatal boat crash. His now-deceased son Paul was accused of driving the boat under the influence, causing the 19-year-old Beach’s death.

After Paul and his mother, Maggie, were found shot to death in June, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office dropped the charges against him in what was described as a formality.