Why shopping small this ‘Small Business Saturday’ could be even more important

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to support local establishments. This year, that support could be more vital for business owners amid ongoing supply chain issues and COVID-19 related economic impacts.

“Although we thought that 2020 was a tough year, 2021 was like the aftermath. And then we started seeing greater issues with supply chain because domestic suppliers are having a struggle so then they’re having to order from overseas and so it holds the little guys up,” says Elondia Harden, the owner of the locally based Elon Wick Candle Company.

The disruptions are impacting many small businesses nationwide and here in Savannah.

“We’re seeing all these large ships are waiting to be docked in the ports, a lot of supplies are just sitting there,” said Harden.

She says the supplies she needs have been impacted by this.

“I’ve seen inflation on products, I’ve seen a 30 dollar jump on the price of a case of wax for my candles, I’ve seen shortages,” Harden said.

Harden says that being patient with business owners who are providing a service is an important part of supporting local businesses —especially amid supply chain issues.

“I am a one woman band. I am the accountant, I am the manufacturer, I am the shipper,” says Harden.

She says it’s important for consumers to understand that not all small businesses operate the same.

“A lot of us do not have the luxury of having staff,” Harden said.

Savannah’s small businesses are an essential part of the city’s identity and economy.

“We hope that this past year, year and a half has proven that small businesses are the backbone of our community,” says Harden.

Harden says when you shop small, you’re supporting more than just a business.

“You’re helping someone keep their lights on, you’re helping someone feed their family,” Harden said.

Supporting local businesses this Saturday can look a lot of different ways, says Harden — and it doesn’t have to mean making a big purchase.

She says spreading the word about a business you like to friends and family or posting about it on social media is another great way to lend support.