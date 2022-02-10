Why conflict in Ukraine might mean higher energy prices

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It may be hard for many of us to understand the long-running border conflict between Russia and Ukraine now raging more than 5,000 miles away. But it might affect the U.S. in terms of energy prices.

Dr. Jacek Lubecki is a Professor of International Studies at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro who has studied the political and economic realities of the area.

“I do think for many Americans there is an understanding that Ukraine is a friendly country and the U.S. is trying to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Lubecki.

Lubecki doubts there would ever be an armed conflict between the U.S. and Russia but says that economic sanctions seem likely and there may be repercussions felt worldwide.

“Russia is a big player in the global energy market,” he said.

He says much of the Russian economy relies on sales of oil and natural gas but that sanctions could see Russia’s sales of energy drop by as much as 50%.

“If Russian energy is removed from that market because of western sanctions then that would not only cause an economic meltdown in Russia but it would also shake the global energy market I imagine with dramatic increase in prices,” said Lubecki.

“We already have global inflation and we already have high energy prices so if on the top of it we have rising prices associated with Russian exports being taken out of the global energy market, then a whole type of system shake up might follow like some type of global recession,” he said.

Lubecki says there are longstanding historical and cultural connections between Ukraine and Russia. He says that goes back hundreds of years and today, as many as half of the modern-day Ukrainian population speak Russian.

But he also says Ukraine has been an independent country for about 30 years now.

“Thirty years is recent but it also means that means by now there’s a generation of people of an age that you know, they don’t remember those countries being one country,” said Lubecki.

He says the principle of international order depends on the notion that borders should not be violated.

“And if you start questioning the principle the whole issue of international order crumbles,” said Lubecki.

Lubecki says the best outcome for prices and peace of mind is a diplomatic solution and no fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

“Hopefully make sure that armed conflict is avoided and somehow the solution to the crisis is negotiated peacefully, because the outcome of armed conflict should worry us because it might lead to global instability and recession,” said Lubecki.