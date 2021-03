SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) investigates a shooting that left one man seriously hurt Thursday night.

It happened at the Turtle Creek apartments on White Bluff Rd in Savannah.

Officers say they found the victim in the area around 10 p.m.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.

SPD asks anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.