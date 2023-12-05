SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The holiday season is upon us, and soon, Santa Claus will be visiting homes around the world.

But before he makes his big trek, there are several opportunities for you to meet Old Saint Nick in person.

Bass Pro Shops

Now through Sunday, Dec. 24, you can snap a photo with Santa at Bass Pro Shops (14045 Abercorn St., Savannah).

Make your free Santa photo reservation online at this link. Guests will receive a 4×6 photo.

Chatham Emergency Services

Chatham Emergency Services will be escorting Santa and Mrs. Claus around Wilmington Island from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. Visit this link to see a detailed map of the route.

There’s a second escort of the Claus couple by Chatham EMS on Sunday, Dec. 17, around Whitemarsh and Talahi islands. They’ll be riding around from 1 to 5:30 p.m., ending with a meet and greet at the Whitemarsh Island Publix from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Click or tap here for the route map.

Christmas at Coligny

Every Saturday in December — plus Thursday, Dec. 21, and Friday, Dec. 22 — Christmas at Coligny will be offering photos with Santa at Coligny Center Stage (1 N Forest Beach Dr., Hilton Head Island).

Explore more events at Coligny by visiting this link.

City of Beaufort

Santa is visiting Beaufort on Sundays now through Christmas Eve at the Beaufort Candy Shoppe (103 West St. Ext., Beaufort). Take pictures on Dec. 10, 17 and 24 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Coastal Heritage Society

CHS is hosting its annual Savannah Santa Train event on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia State Railroad Museum (655 Louisville Rd., Savannah).

Tickets are $17 for Coastal Heritage Society members and $20 for nonmembers and can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/SantaTrain2023.

Oglethorpe Mall

Mr. Claus will be at the mall (7804 Abercorn St., Savannah) through Sunday, Dec. 24, available for photos with your family — pets included.

Visit here to reserve your spot. Walk-up guests are welcome.

Plant Riverside District

Enjoy brunch with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Salzburg Ballroom (400 West River St., Savannah). Tickets start at $62 for adults and $30 for children ages 5 to 12.

The event promises an elaborate holiday-themed buffet filled with Christmas favorites, plus a full bar, special surprises and more.

Reservations can be made online.