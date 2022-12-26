SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re ready to take down your Christmas tree, a few local drop-off sites will take care of recycling it for you.

Before dropping off a tree, residents are asked to remove all lights, ornaments, wire, hooks, string, tinsel and fake snow for a smooth recycling process.

Some sites will also be taking holiday lights, wrapping paper and cardboard boxes for recycling.

Savannah

Sponsored by Savannah/Hilton Head International, Bring One for the Chipper will be accepting trees from Monday, Dec. 26 to Saturday, Jan. 7. Residents can dispose of their Christmas trees by bringing them to the airport’s recycling lot on Aggett Drive.

You’re also encouraged to recycle any wrapping paper and cardboard boxes that may be left over from the holidays.

The Christmas trees brought to Bring One for the Chipper will be chipped into mulch and used throughout the airport’s property for beautification projects, soil erosion prevention and water retention efforts. The recycled trees will also be used to benefit the airport’s various lake and pond habitats.

Organizers say residents’ recycled Christmas trees will allow the airport’s landscape to flourish for years to come.

Statesboro

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful has partnered with AgSouth Farm Credit, Georgia Power, and the City of Statesboro to host its annual Bring One for the Chipper event.

There will be two locations for citizens to recycle their Christmas trees:

City of Statesboro Public Works 5 Braswell St, Statesboro, GA, 30458 Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Jan. 13 during normal operating hours

AgSouth Farm Credit 40 S Main St, Statesboro, GA, 30458 (rear parking lot) Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Residents who bring their Christmas trees to AgSouth Farm Credit on Jan. 14 will be thanked with complimentary seeds for planting, seedlings and free mulch upon request.

Hilton Head Island

The Town of Hilton Head Island will host its 12th annual Grinding of the Greens program from Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 15. For the first time, holiday lights will also be accepted for recycling, coordinated by local nonprofit The Outside Foundation.

Both recycling services will be available at the following drop-off locations:

Coligny Beach Parking Lot (Paved area on the South Forest Beach Side). The lot is adjacent to Lowcountry Celebration Park on the south end of the Island.

Old Gullah Flea Market Site (Off William Hilton Parkway and Chamberlin Drive). This site is across William Hilton Parkway from Squire Pope Road on the north end of the Island.

Organizers say when the grinding is complete, residents can stop by and pick up free mulch starting Tuesday, Jan. 17. Mulch will be available until Monday, Jan. 23, or until it is gone.