Where to get seafood in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you’re looking for crab legs or shrimp, Savannah has plenty of places that offer delicious seafood options. Here are five seafood places that you should try out soon.

Garibaldi

By far the priciest place on this list, Garibaldi is a fine dining experience that anyone would enjoy, especially the seafood aficionado. Open from Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 9:30 p.m., this restaurant offers a diverse menu from crispy scored flounder to seared sea scallops. They also have non-seafood options like duck and veal.

Garibaldi has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google reviews and 4.7 stars on Facebook. They have been serving the Savannah area since 1980 and are located on Congress Street. You can check out their website here or their Facebook page here.

David’s Crab House

This to-go restaurant was opened in 1992 and is family-owned and operated. The local business is heavily invested in the Savannah community and awards high school valedictorians with laptops each year. They serve several types of crab in different dishes as well as shrimp, crawfish and more.

David’s Crab House has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Reviews. They are located on Montgomery Street and are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on every day apart from Sunday when they open at noon. You can find their website here or see what people have to say about their Facebook here.

Savannah Seafood Shack

Featured on Food Network, Savannah Seafood Shack is best known for its Lowcountry boil, but that’s not all they have to offer. Their menu is packed full of goodies like their fried calamari and swai fish combos. You can even order them on Doordash to get your seafood sent straight to your door.

Savannah Seafood Shack has 4.4 stars on Google Reviews and is open every day of the week, though their hours vary. They are located on East Broughton Street right across from the Marshall House. You can check out their website here for more information on their hours and menu.

River House Seafood

River House Seafood has been locally owned and operated since 1982. Among their offerings are salmon BLT sandwiches, lobster and shrimp rolls and jumbo lump crab cakes. They are open until 9 p.m. every day, except Friday, when they close an hour later.

River House Seafood has 4.2 stars on Google Reviews and 4.3 stars on its Facebook reviews. They are located on West River Street and their website can be found here. You can check out their Facebook page here.

Dockside Seafood

Dockside Seafood has lots of great options if you’re looking for seafood. They also have plenty of non-seafood options if you’re dining out with a pickier eater. There’s deviled crab, oysters and more to choose from. Or you can choose not to choose and get yourself the “Seafood Feast” which has all of their fried seafood options in one.

Dockside Seafood is open until 9 p.m. most nights, apart from Friday and Saturday when it is open until 10 p.m. The restaurant has a 4.2-star rating on Google Reviews.

Like the previous restaurant, Dockside Seafood is located on West River Street. You can check out their website here.