SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Breakfast is no joking matter. For many, it can make or break the day ahead. That’s why this list contains four places you can’t go wrong with grabbing an early morning meal from.

Three Tree Coffee Roasters

Looking for the perfect Saturday brunch spot? Three Tree Coffee Roasters is where it’s at. Located on Main Street, this coffee shop has grab-n-go lunches during the weekend and a brunch menu on Saturdays. This menu includes biscuits and gravy, grits and hashbrown casseroles.

Three Tree Coffee Roasters is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can take a look at their menu by clicking the link to their website here.

D’s Friendly Diner

D’s Friendly Diner has a breakfast menu filled with options. From pork chops and eggs to pancakes and omelettes, you’ll find something to love when you visit this diner. They even offer healthy choice breakfasts for those trying to watch what they eat.

D’s Friendly Diner is located in the Statesboro Square Shopping Center on Northside Drive. They open at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday. They close at 2 p.m. and you can find more information about them by visiting their Facebook page through the link here.

Loc’s Chicken and Waffles

Loc’s Chicken and Waffles has breakfast sandwiches, omelettes and, of course, chicken and waffles. They serve all day breakfast along with salads, sandwiches and steaks. If you’re looking for something that will satisfy the whole family, regardless of how picky the eater, you’ll find it at Loc’s Chicken and Waffles.

This restaurant is located on Northside Drive East and they open at 7 a.m. every day of the week. You can check out the rest of their menu on their website by clicking the link here.

Uncle Shug’s Chicken Barn

Uncle Shug’s Chicken Barn serves breakfast until 10:30 a.m. Their breakfast includes a breakfast platter, biscuits and breakfast cups. Their breakfast cups come with chicken, sausage or bacon and their biscuits are sausage and egg, chicken or bacon, egg and cheese.

Uncle Shug’s is located on US-301 down the road from The Saucy Shrimp. They open at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday. They close at 9 p.m. and are not open on Sundays. You can find more information about them by visiting their website through the link here.