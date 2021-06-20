Where to celebrate July 4th, watch fireworks locally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Fourth of July celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the U.S. on July 4, 1776.

The Continental Congress proclaimed the original 13 colonies free of the monarch of Britain, King George III two days before and made it official on the fourth.

Check out a list of local Fourth of July celebrations below:

Tybee Island Fireworks on Independence Day

• The fireworks show kicks off at 9:15 p.m. on the island’s pier but can be viewed from any of the Island’s eastern beaches, according to officials.

• Falcon Fireworks will light up the sky with nearly $20,000 worth of fireworks in the nation’s colors.

The Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser

• Purchases will benefit the families of fallen first responders. The club said it’s selling 5-pound Boston butts that cost $30 each.

• Those who place orders can pick them up at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Complex at 1050 Carl Griffin Dr. from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 2.

“The Boston butt sale is an event that our supporters have come to look forward to every time it rolls around. We are thankful for the traffic that this event brings in, helping us continue to provide for our fallen heroes’ families,” Two Hundred Club President Mark Dana said. “We want to say a huge thank you to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office for hosting our pick-up each year. We hope that local residents continue to support our mission by donating and purchasing a Boston butt to enjoy on 4th of July weekend.”

Plant Riverside District’s Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend

• The four-day Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend will offer live music and performances by Savannah Cirque, food and drinks, mini-golf, a boat parade and more.

• The boat parade kicks off July 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with more than 40 boats dressed in red, white and blue competing for prizes.

• Plant Riverside District will also sponsor a waterfront fireworks show July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

• Some other performances include: Lyn Avenue, The Talisman and Dueling Pianos and the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra from 6-9:30 p.m.

“We warmly welcome Savannah residents and visitors to join us at Plant Riverside District for a lively, fun-filled Fourth of July celebration that is sure to become a new family tradition,” Richard C. Kessler said, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “We encourage everyone to enjoy the best views of the Independence Day fireworks show and the Freedom Floats Savannah July 4th Boat Parade at Plant Riverside District.”