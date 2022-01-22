Where can you take cooking classes in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Have you always felt like there was more to learn in the kitchen? Are you seeking something new to try out? Here are your options for cooking classes in the Savannah area.

Classes by Kessler

Located at the 700 Drayton Restaurant, which is in the Mansion at Forsyth Park, you will have the opportunity to not only learn to cook or bake but, in some classes, get the opportunity to use ingredients bought directly from the Forsyth Farmer’s Market.

Headed by Chef Jason Winn, there are 33 different classes available to choose from. You can go to a pasta workshop or learn how to make Lowcountry staples. You can have an elegant date night or you can create dishes inspired by international street food.

Class prices vary but you can find more information on them as well as scheduling and availability by visiting the link here.

Chef Darin’s Kitchen Table

Formerly the cooking school director at the aforementioned 700 Kitchen Cooking School at the Mansion on Forsyth Park, Chef Darin Sehnert has had a passion for cooking since he was a child. On his website, Sehnert said that his mother and grandmother have always been good cooks. Now, he teaches others to cook at his own cooking school.

Sehnert has classes several days a week on a wide array of topics. From classes on knife skills to classic country cooking, you’re sure to find something you like at Chef Darin’s Kitchen Table.

Class prices typically range between $65 and $110 depending on the class. You can find more information on these classes by visiting the link here.

Savannah Culinary Retreat

Headed by Chef Amberley Rowe-Stewart, the Savannah Culinary Retreat has four different classes available including one class that is customizable. They offer private in-home classes or group classes in baking and pastries, chicken and Garde Manger.

Classes are $100 per person and do not include the price of food and tax. On-site classes also require an additional rental fee charge.

You can find more information about the Savannah Culinary Retreat at their website here.