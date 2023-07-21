SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’re walking your dog on a beautiful summer day when an unleashed dog appears and sprints to attack you and your pet. What would you do?

A Bryan County resident recently shared an encounter that a neighbor had with a dog on Facebook. The dog owner was reportedly walking their dog on a leash when another dog attacked them, allegedly unprovoked. This resulted in paramedics being called to the scene to tend to bloody bite marks on the owner, another resident said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), roughly 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs a year in the U.S., with 1 in 5 people bitten in need of medical attention. An Inquiry Epidemiology study in 2018 also found that nearly 1,000 people go to the ER a year in the U.S. for nonfatal dog bites.

“It’s never gonna be fun breaking up a fight, but these are some things you can do to protect yourself and your dog,” said Matt Reeves, a dog trainer at Zoom Room Dog Training.

In case a dog approaches, Reeves suggests that owners should make loud noises, use spray and pull the hind legs under the dogs.

Standing your ground and shouting would normally spook most dogs because it establishes dominance. Making yourself big can also prevent your chances of being a target.

For extra protection at a distance get some pet corrector spray. Corrector sprays are not harmful and will not hurt the dog, but will be more of a shock to distract the animal.

“For humans, it would be easy because you can spray from a distance when you carry that on you. It’s like having a hose in your pocket,” said Reeves.

Having a handful of treats on hand for the unleashed dog could save you and your pet some time to get away. Also, reactivity training and socializing your dog early would be the best thing to do to avoid your dog attacking others.

If in the event you are bitten by a dog, clean the area of the bite thoroughly and seek immediate medical attention to avoid infection. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, between 15% and 20% of dog-related wounds become infected.

Temperament may vary between individuals and breeds.

Man’s best friends have bad days too, so stay alert and notice warning signs early.