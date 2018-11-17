Wheelmobile coming to Savannah to find 'Wheel of Fortune' contestants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The 36-foot Wheelmobile is coming to Savannah this weekend to find contestants for "Wheel of Fortune."

On Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., auditions will be taking place at the Savannah Mall.

Everyone who attends will be able to submit an application, and participants will be selected to audition by a random draw.

