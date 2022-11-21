SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you forgot an item or two needed for the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, or if a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following establishments will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving. Keep in mind that hours may vary so it is best to call before arriving.

Here’s a breakdown of which stores are open at most locations on Thanksgiving.

Grocery Stores

Food Lion will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Kroger will be open from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Fresh Market will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Whole Foods will be open from 7:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Drug Stores

CVS will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Walgreens on 700 E. Derenne Ave. will be open 24 hours

Retail Stores

Big Lots will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Variety Stores

Dollar General will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Coffee, Fast Food, Restaurants

Starbucks will be open from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

McDonalds will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Dennys will be open from 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

IHOP will be open from 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will be open from 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Lady and Sons will be open from 10:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m.

Namaste Savannah will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse will be open from 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Melting Pot will be open from 4:00p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Rhett will be open from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Aqua Star Coastal will be open from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Savannah Riverboat Dinner Cruise (Advanced reservations recommended)

Chart House will be open from 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Bubba’s Bistro will be open from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Movie Theaters

AMC Classic Savannah 11 will be open from 12:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

AMC Classic Savannah 10 will be open from 12:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

NCG Cinema- Savannah will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 10:10 p.m.