SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Pride, SCAD Film Festival and more spooky events this weekend, don’t miss out on the festivities!

This is Hilton Head Islands’s second annual Rock N’ Ribs Fest featuring award-winning pitmaster Matt Abdoo and Shane McBride. enjoy pecan & pimento cheese balls, Pig Beach Benedict, Pig Beach Pastrami, smoked prime rib, a build-your-own bloody bar and more as they listen to live music all morning long.

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: HILTON HEAD ISLAND

Price: $75 per person

There will be performances from Georgia’s top R&B and Soul artists and hosted by actress and singer Patrice Lovely.

When: Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: District Live at Plant Riverside District, 400 West River Street

Price: Standing $25, Seated $40 and $100 for table

As one of the largest seafood festivals in the southeast, they will feature live music, vendors, arts & crafts and of course seafood.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: JF Gregory Park, 521 Cedar St, 31324 Richmond Hill, GA

Price: Kids under 5 are free, Friday ($12), Saturday ($18-$20), Sunday ($10)

To celebrate all sexualities and gender expressions there will be plenty of events to attend regardless if you are a part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally.

Events include; the Pride Festival, the Pride Parade, Pride AFTER DARK, Masqueerade, Drag shows Musicians, Carnival Games, Costume Contests, Youth Activities and more.

Masqueerade Ball, Feat. Haus of Azaleas and Exclusive Haus of Scalamadre

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Starland Yard, 2411 De Soto Ave, Savannah, GA 31401

Festival When: Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. Where: Ellis Square, Barnard St & W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31410 Price: Free Parade

Price: Free

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: Between Montgomery St and Whitaker St

Price: Free, VIP seating may vary

Tea Dance and Sunday “Brunch”

When: Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Congress Street Social Club, 411 West Congress St, Savannah Ga

Price: Free

Engaged couple, Brad Majors and Janet Weiss get caught in a storm and find themselves at the eerie castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter just as he and his minions are about to unveil his masterpiece! Madness ensues and innocence is lost.

When: Shows Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Club One, 1 Jefferson Street, Savannah, Georgia, 31401, United States

Price: $25

Savannah State will be holding its homecoming all weekend with some events open to the public.

Yardfest

When: Friday at noon

Where: Alexis Circle

Price: Free

Greek Step Show

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: Tiger Arena

Price: Free

Homecoming Parade

When: Saturday at 9 a.m.

Where: East Broad and Liberty Streets, downtown Savannah

Price: Free

Homecoming Football Game vs Tuskegee University

When: Saturday at 3 p.m.

Where: T.A. Wright Stadium

Price: May vary

Bring your family and enjoy activities like sack races, cake walks, carriage rides, a coloring contest, pumpkin painting, and even a s’mores station. There will also be pony rides, live music and free parking!

When: Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Red Gate Farms, 136 Red Gate Farms Trail, Savannah, GA 31405

Price: Children under 5 are free, Children 6 to 12, $10 and Adults $20

Be the first to watch feature films, shorts and animations as well as meet Hollywood stars like Eva Longoria and Kevin Bacon. Sign up for events online and dress to the nines!

When: Oct. 21 – Oct. 28

Where: Trustees’ Theater, 216 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: May vary

Dress up with your favorite 4-legged friends and humans and trick-or-treat at Savannah businesses from the Riverfront to the Starland District!

When: Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations

Price: $12