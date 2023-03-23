SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Patrick’s Day has passed, but Savannah is still the city to be in if you want to have some fun — by yourself or with the family. Here’s a list of 10 things you can do this weekend in the city.
Sound Bath & Baked Treats
When: Friday, March 24 at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Daffin Park
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Friday Night Lights at Renegade Paws Rescue!
When: Friday, March 24 at 5 p.m.
Where: 2357 Ogeechee Rd
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Midsummer Night’s Dream
When: Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center, Ben Tucker Theater
Price: $30
Spring Botanical Bash
When: Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Savannah Victory Gardens
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Color a Hummingbird
When: Saturday, March 25 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: $5 parking
Unspoken Words: Open Poetry
When: Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m.
Where: 514 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Savannah Veg Fest 2023!
When: Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Free to attend
Yoga on the Roof! Down Dog with Dogs at TopDeck
When: Sunday, March 26 at 11 a.m.
Where: Top Deck Savannah
Price: $30
Easter egg HUNT FOR A CURE
When: Sunday, March 26 at 12 p.m.
Where: Red Gate Farms
Price: $5 per child
Jewish Comedy Night
When: Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m.
Where: Front Porch Improv
Price: $36 per person