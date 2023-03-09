SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Drug Enforcement Administration calls the powerful synthetic opioid “the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.”

Six out of 10 pills on the drug market now contain it, and everyone needs to be aware of how quickly it can kill.

WSAV invites you to join us this weekend for a special report: “What your family should know about opioids.”

The hourlong broadcast airs at 7 p.m. Saturday on WSAV.

The report features wide-ranging conversations about several facets of the opioid crisis, from the agents who are trying to crack down on it to the parents whose children have been poisoned.

“In [the DEA] headquarters, as soon as you walk in, they have the faces of fentanyl. And they have over 5,000 people on that wall,” said Kristy Dyroff, whose son died from fentanyl poisoning. “The oldest is 70 years old, the youngest is 1 year and 1/2.”

There will also be a Facebook Live Q&A session at 8 p.m. after the broadcast. Visit this link to join us.

Helpful resources

For more information on Songs for Charlie, a national family-run nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about fake pills made of fentanyl: songforcharlie.org

For more information on the Drug Induced Homicide Foundation: druginducedhomicide.org

Here’s more information about how social media is used to sell drugs: getsmartaboutdrugs.gov

To find out where you can drop off unused medication: dea.gov/takebackday

Medication drop-off sites in Beaufort County: lcahealthyyouth.com

Medication drop-off information for the Coastal Empire: coastalhealthdistrict.org

Information about the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation opioid summits and the trailer for the movie “If Only”: drugfreeisuptome.org

Intrepid Recovery Center: intrepidrecovery.com

How to use Narcan/naloxone nasal spray

An instructional video from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: