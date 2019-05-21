What to know about City of Savannah Revenue Department move

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The City of Savannah Revenue Department is making a big move that may affect you, especially if you pay your water bill or property or business tax bills in person.

The department is moving from its downtown Broughton Street location (where it's been for years) to a temporary location at the Civic Center.

"We will be in the Civic Center box office where you're used to buying tickets for Civic Center event. We'll be sharing their space for the next six weeks or so," said Simpson. "It will be a temporary space ao it may be a little more crowded and there may be longer lines than usual, but we will be there to serve you."

Simpson says to look for designated "Revenue Department" parking in the Civic Center lot.

She says the Civic Center will indeed be temporary until permanent offices on Fahm Street are completed.

Things to Know:

** Broughton Street Municipal Building is closed after Friday.

** Department is closed Monday (Memorial Day) and also closed Tuesday

** Wednesday, May 29 - Revenue Department reopens at the Civic Center location (inside at the box office)

** Civic Center is located at 301 W.Ogelethorpe

** Look for designated Revenue Department parking spots in the Civic Center lot