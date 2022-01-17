What were the coldest days for the Savannah area in 2021?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 2022 is shaping up to be a chilly year for everyone on the East Coast, but how cold was it in 2021?

With help from data gathered by the National Weather Service, here are the 10 coldest days in the Savannah area in 2021, plus some fun facts about what was happening on those days last year.

10. November 30th – 32 degrees

On this day in 2021, Giving Tuesday was celebrated around the world, where people gather to give back to their neighbors and communities as a whole — be it monetarily or otherwise

9. April 3rd – 32 degrees

In 2021, this was the seventh day of Passover, which is observed by Jewish people all over the globe.

8. February 21st – 32 degrees

This day is actually the birthday of King Herald V of Norway. In 2021, he turned 84.

7. January 19th – 32 degrees

On this day in 2021, Admiral Rachel Levine was selected to serve as the Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This made her the first openly transgender person to serve as a Senate-confirmed elected official.

6. January 29th – 32 degrees

One of the coldest days in the Savannah area in 2021 fell on Kansas Day, a holiday where the people of the state of Kansas celebrate the state’s anniversary of being admitted into the Union in 1861.

5. February 3rd – 31 degrees

This cold Wednesday was National Signing Day in the United States.

4. January 30th – 31 degrees

Did you know that this day is actually National Croissant Day in the United States? It is also celebrated in the United Kingdom.

3. November 24th– 29 degrees

Just before Thanksgiving, on this day, people were preparing their turkeys and getting ready for the next day’s feast.

2. February 4th – 29 degrees

In the era of Doge Coin, the most liked tweets for this day were all about the briefly popular crypto currency.

1. January 17th – 29 degrees

The birthday of both Betty White and Michelle Obama, this day was one of the coldest of the year.