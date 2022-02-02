What was the siren you just heard in Chatham County?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) tests its sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon. Once a month, these sirens are activated briefly in order to ensure that all of them are working.

The purpose of the sirens is to alert residents in the event of an emergency, in order to signal them to take shelter or act to ensure their safety.

Storms are not the only emergency that the sirens alert for, though they are likely the ones that most people would think of when they hear them. The sirens are also meant to alert for things like fires or explosions that may occur.

There are 61 sirens in Chatham County and, according to CEMA’s website, they cover 95% of the county. Each siren has an effective range of 2 miles. When closest to the siren, the noise is as loud as a jet engine taking off.

If you are outside when a siren is going off and it is not time for it to be tested, then you should seek shelter indoors and try to find a way to listen to either the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s broadcasts or your local news station. That way, you can continue to get updated reports on what is happening in your area, be it weather-related or some other issue.

To learn more about the emergency sirens, you can check out the informational page on the Chatham Emergency Management Agency website here.