SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – No weekend plans? Perfect, because this weekend is jam-packed with events for all!

For all the Prince lovers searching for that live performance nostalgia, impersonator Bobby Miller will perform The Purple One’s greatest hits with special guest Basik Lee.

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: Victory North 2603 Whitaker Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $25-$45

Want to have a few laughs? Don’t Tell Comedy is coming to Savannah featuring “Secret” comedians who will not be named until they take the stage. Locally and nationally recognized talents will be there, so who knows unless you go?

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Starland District

Price: General, $25

Artistas invitados: Chuchi Diamond & Erik Casanova. En Vivo su nueva canción el Hits del Verano “Mesiba.” Feel the beat, with new music and a big Latino party with Elan & DJLeo.

When: Saturday, at 10 p.m.

Where: Elan Savannah 301 Williamson Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: 21+, $15, 18-20, $20

Join the Rodeo this weekend with some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world as they take the reins of the biggest, baddest bulls.

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: South Georgia State Fairgrounds 105 Fort Argyle Rd. Savannah, Ga

Price: $15 for children, $25 for adults and $30 for the VIP pass

Looking for a relaxing evening of meditation, manifestation and jazz? Join this stretch class to feel loose and meet new people with a certified fitness instructor.

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park, East Gaston St, Savannah, United States

Price: $15

There will be a variety of vendors, from hunting supplies to military surplus and outdoor gear.

When: Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Savannah Convention Center, 1 International Dr, Savannah, GA 31421

Price: $6.50 – $16.50

Queens here, queens there, queens everywhere! Enjoy an exciting night of drag performances with your dinner.

When: Saturday, at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Illusions The Drag Queen Show 317 West River Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: General Admission, $30

For those looking to have a wild weekend, join the Hawaiian bar crawl, with the cover included for 10 bars, drink specials, and offers with free T-shirts to the first 200 people.

When: Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Barrelhouse South 125 West Congress Street Savannah, GA 31401, Starting Location

Price: $20 to $30

Love the arts and design? (Or free things) Check out the SCAD Museum of Arts.

When: Sunday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: SCAD Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd

Price: Free

If you love R&B and soul, the legend herself will stop in Savannah on her 2023 tour of the nation to sing her biggest hits.

When: Sunday, at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Civic Center – Johnny Mercer Theatre, Savannah, GA

Price: $80 to $105

Enjoy live music from Queen under candlelight in a multi-sensory location as they play the rock band’s iconic tunes.

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The DeSoto Savannah, 15 East Liberty, Savannah, Savannah, United States

Price: $33 to $44