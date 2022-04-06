RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan county animal control shelter in Pembroke had to move operations to Richmond Hill.

WSAV spoke with the shelter to find out what to do if you’re still looking for your pet or come across a stray animal.

“The tornado pretty much came at the end of the day, at the end of our day and it surprised us,” said Laura Lewis, the Bryan County animal control manager. “There was a lot of sustained damage around us. The tornado touched down within half a mile of the shelter.”

The Bryan County animal control shelter in Pembroke was spared from the tornado’s damage and the people and animals inside are safe, but the storm left the building without power.

It became clear that the animals at Pembroke could no longer stay there.

“We moved five dogs and five cats from the Pembroke shelter to here,” Lewis said. “So that way we could have power and have service. There is no, very little cell phone service at the Pembroke Shelter.”

Those ten animals were taken from Pembroke to Bryan County animal control in Richmond Hill.

Moving forward, the shelter had this message for those who find or are still looking for their lost pet.

“If you’re looking for your pet and you still haven’t been able to find them, we’re redirecting everyone here to Richmond Hill,” Lewis said. “Bring your pets here to Richmond Hill. We’ll post your, whatever pets we get in. We’ll post it on Facebook and our lost and found pages and we will try our hardest to get them reunited.”

If you need pet food or if you found a pet or have one that’s missing, you should call Lewis with animal control at 912-665-4615.