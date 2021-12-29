What Savannah police say you need to know for New Year’s celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New Years’ celebrations across the country have been scaled back or canceled with COVID cases yet again on the rise. However, at the moment, Savannah events are still a go.

“I know there have been other events around the country and world that have been canceled,” said Sgt. Jason Pagliaro with the Savannah Police Department. “At this point, events in Savannah are on. Nothing has been canceled that we know of.”

Police acknowledge that celebrations could result in a COVID super spreader and have to rely on residents to be responsible and socially distant.

“Let’s not make this an event that winds up affecting, you know, future events because we all wind up with COVID,” said Pagliaro.

Many officers will be on patrol downtown starting Friday evening into Saturday morning. River Street will close at 8 p.m. to vehicle traffic.

Police say other streets around City Market may close depending on what officers see throughout the night.

Savannah’s ShotSpotter will also be running, which can differentiate between fireworks and gunshots going off.

Remember: the cutoff for fireworks is 1 a.m.