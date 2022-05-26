SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On May 24, an 18-year-old walked into a Texas elementary school to shoot and kill 19 children and two adults, police say. He bought an AR-15-style rifle and several hundred rounds of ammo just days after his birthday earlier this month.

The nearly $2,000 gun used in the massacre was bought online from gun manufacturer Daniel Defense — which sits right outside of Savannah in Black Creek, Georgia. A Daniel Defense DDM4 rifle was what the shooter used in the mass killing, according to the Washington Post.

Upon hearing the news that its gun was used to kill students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Daniel Defense released the following statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events in Texas this week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and community devastated by this evil act. As reported in Governor Abbott’s press conference, it is our understanding that the firearm used in the attack was manufactured by Daniel Defense. We will cooperate with all federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities in their investigations. We will keep the families of the victims and the entire Uvalde community in our thoughts and our prayers.”

The company canceled its plans to participate in this weekend’s NRA convention in Houston, Texas just hours from where the carnage happened.

The company will skip the convention, “due to the horrifying tragedy in Uvalde, Texas where one of our products was criminally misused. We believe this week is not the appropriate time to be promoting our products in Texas at the NRA meeting,” a spokesperson for Daniel Defense told NBC.

This is the second time a gun manufactured by Daniel Defense was used in a mass shooting NBC News says. Four Daniel Defense rifles were found in the hotel room of the Las Vegas shooter who killed 58 concertgoers and injured almost 500 in 2017 — marking the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Marty Daniel founded Daniel Defense and it manufactured its first rifle, the DDM4 in 2009, its website reads. The rifle was made in the Garden City facility, before its eventual move into a 38,000 square foot facility in Black Creek.

Eight days prior to the killing, Daniel Defense posted a photo on its Twitter of a child holding an AR-15 with the caption, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

The account has since gone private.