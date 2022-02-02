What do you do if you lost your pet?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Losing a pet can be scary, but these tips can help you reunite with your furry friend sooner rather than later.

Keep calm

A survey from the ASPCA in 2012 found that of those who had lost a pet in the past five years, 85% of lost dogs and cats were eventually recovered. Fifty-nine percent of cat owners who found their cats did so because the animal had returned to its home on its own. Odds are, you will probably find your pet. So, take a breath and focus on what you can do to help.

Do a neighborhood search

This will be the most obvious thing to do, but it may also be one of the hardest to do without panicking. According to the survey, 49% of dog owners who had lost their dog found their pet by searching the neighborhood. Searching the neighborhood should be one of the first things you do.

Take to social media

There are also several Facebook groups where you can post to help in your search. Here is the group for lost and found pets in Savannah and here is the group for Bulloch County.

Make sure whenever you create a post for your pet that you include a clear and recent photo of what your pet looks like as well as what names they respond to. If your pet is easily frightened or nervous around people, you might want to mention that, too. For a Facebook post, you’ll also want to make sure that your post is able to be shared so that it can reach as many people as possible.

Make sure your microchip information is up to date

If your pet is microchipped, you’ll want to make sure their information is up to date. Check online to ensure that you have the right address, phone number and email on file. If your pet is not microchipped, you may want to look into getting that done once you have recovered them. The link here is a helpful FAQ about the benefits of microchipping your pets.

Contact local animal shelters

To let them know to be on the lookout, try contacting local animal shelters and humane societies. You’ll want to make sure you have a description of your pet. It might be helpful to ask if it’s possible for the shelter or humane society to share your Facebook posts about your missing pet.