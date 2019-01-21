What credit or loan options do federal employees have? Video

A lot of federal employees are looking for ways to get cash for rent or other items. Whether a federal employee or just in a financial crisis, you may have ideas for quick cash but are they the best ideas? Maybe, maybe not.

If one of those ideas is a title or payday loan, Lynnette Khalfani-Cox known as "The Money Coach" told NBC News that you should "not turn to payday lenders."

Experts suggest trying to negotiate with your creditors to defer some payments for example.

In the case of federal workers, a number of credit unions around the country are offering interest-free loans. If you do business with a credit union, you may want to find out if your Institution is one of those with a similar program.

Then there are your credit cards. If you are thinking of taking a cash advance, you may want to talk to Bill Hardekpf from Lowcards.com before you do. "if you're ever considering a cash advance on your credit card you should probably wipe that idea off your list," he told WSAV. "It's not a good idea because it's a much more expensive loan and it's not something that we recommend."

Hardekopf says the interest rate on a cash advance may be 25 percent (at least). With many people having an interest rate on purchases of about 15 to 16 percent, he says you'd be better off to simply use the card at the grocery store or gas station.

He also told us if you are in trouble, it's always a good idea to reach out to your creditors. "My first piece of advice would be to call your credit card issuer and explain your situation and see if they can grant you some grace and not charge you interest for a certain period of time," said Hardekpf.

He also says if you have the option, it may be wise to get a new card with a promotional zero percent interest rate. There are a significant number of credit cards right now that offer a zero percent introductory rate for anywhere from 12 to 21 months," said Hardekopf. "That way if you are using your credit card for living expenses, at least you won't rack up interest."

Hardekopf also says pay off that zero percent card when your pay resumes (if you are a federal employee) or when your financial circumstances improve (if you're anyone else.)