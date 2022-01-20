What are the most expensive houses for sale right now in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Buying a house is costly and difficult even when the economy is at its best. However, these houses take the cake for being the most expensive in Savannah.

Information about these houses was found via Realtor.com.

3-7 West Perry Street: $3,450,000

Located in downtown Savannah, this historic building has everything a growing family needs: six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and an elevator. It was originally built by Joseph B. Johnson in 1831 and was once the home of the Confederate surgeon Dr. James Johnson Waring.

If you’re wanting a home with three fireplaces, look no further. You can find more information about the listing here.

911 Whitaker Street: $3,500,00

If you’re looking for something a little bit bigger than the previous house, why not check out this 8,000 square foot home overlooking Forsyth Park? Built for Captain George P. Walker, this home is over 100 years old and boasts six bedrooms with four-and-a-half bathrooms.

If what you want is a home with its own carriage house, then you’ve found the place. You can find more information about this home here.

402 Geo Meyer Avenue: $3,794,885

In the mood for a newer home? You can’t get better than this five-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bathroom home sitting on Savannah’s riverfront. This home comes with a boat concierge service, access to a clubhouse and what every big family dreams of — a four-car garage.

If your desire is to watch ships pass you by as you sit out on the terrace of your home, then you can go ahead and check out the listing here.

336 Barnard Street: $3,925,000

Do you want to be the very first resident of your new home? This is your chance to do so.

Advertised as a “once in a lifetime opportunity to custom design a mansion on Pulaski Square,” this home will be completed within two years of its purchase. The plans right now have it set at four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, but beyond that, everything else would be up to you.

To check out all this listing has to offer click or tap here.

117-121 West Gordon Street: $4,600,000

The most expensive home in Savannah is actually three townhomes being sold as one property. They have carriage houses, garden apartments and private courtyards. Built in 1853, this 21 bedroom and over 21 bathroom opportunity is located just a block away from Forsyth Park. It currently operates as the Savannah Bed and Breakfast Inn.

To learn more about this listing, you can visit the link here.