West Savannah mural honors late local quilter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ribbon cutting in West Savannah Wednesday marked a celebration to offer a bit more beauty to Augusta Avenue while also paying tribute to a longtime resident.

An 8-by-60 foot mural was unveiled, which was designed using quilt patterns from the late Emma Freeman Williams, who died at the age of 102. After her death, quilts were found in her attic, and and the mural art project was ultimately born and later paid for by the Urban Tree Grant Project.

“The only stipulation is that beautification was to be directed by neighborhood residents,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

The mural is located at one of three tree nursery sites in the city.

“It’s a city grant, but all of us came together to make it work. The trees we will be planting this season all over in low-lying flood prone areas,” said City Sustainability Director Nick Deffley.

Deffley says trees have been grown in pots for some time to get them ready for planting and one of the conditions of the grant was not only to plant more trees but also to help communities beautify their neighborhoods.

Marsha Buford from the West Savannah Community Organization said they decided there could be no better tribute than to incorporate the quilts insto the design of their project.

The artist Brian MacGregor says the project was challenging and meaningful.

“I was inspired by the way that Miss Williams designed her quilts, not even just the patterns in them, but the way she would cut the fabric,” said MacGregor. “My own mother is an award winning quilter, so this project meant a lot to me to be able to bring that in.”

He says he had to built the wood for the long mural’s platform — which took months to design — and then he spent three months painting the mural.

“Each color had to be painted over at least four times and I was often using a one inch brush,” said MacGregor.

The mural marks a tribute to a local resident but also serves as a reminder of the tree nursery site and its importance.

“We worked together and so this is, again, another great thing happening in West Savannah,” said Mayor Johnson.