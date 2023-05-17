POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the most popular YMCAs in the Coastal Empire reopened Tuesday after some major renovations.

A ribbon cutting was held for the West Chatham YMCA to celebrate the gym’s redesign. The goal is to make the environment open to more social interaction and functional fitness.

The ceiling was raised to further increase the sense of space. Fresh colors and textures were also added to update the space.

“We’ve invested about $2 million into the interior facility,” said Joel Smoker, president and CEO of YMCA Coastal Georgia, “one that the community can enjoy and be proud of.”

Smoker says the new open floor plan adds flexibility with availability for repurposing it in the future as fitness trends continue to evolve over the next decade.

West Chatham YMCA is located at 165 Isaac G Laroche Dr. in Pooler.