‘We’re up a good 100-200 percent from last year’: SC sales tax-free weekend a big success for Lowcountry businesses

BLUFFTON, SC. (WSAV) – Starting in 2000, South Carolina’s annual sales tax holiday allows a variety of items in retail stores to be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax. Causing some much needed business in shops throughout the Lowcountry.

“This is the second biggest weekend for us all year long so, it’s really important for a small business like us to you know, have these incentives to drive traffic in and sales up,” said Michelle Dyer, assistant manager of Carolina Me Crazy.

The tax free items range from clothing, accessories and shoes to back-to-school supplies and even computers.

In past years, shoppers have saved between $2-3 million dollars during the weekend. After many felt the need to stay away from the crowds last year, many shoppers were eager to take advantage of the savings.

“I think any time someone can save some money they’re interested. You know, we have been in the house for a year so it’s just nice, and school’s going back. I don’t have any children but I know that’s a big initiative for kids clothing,” said local shopper, Renee Smalley.

And those local businesses are feeling the effects, something they’ve looked forward to since the pandemic began last year.

“Absolutely I mean we are up a good 100-200 percent from last year, since the schools were not basically completely open we didn’t have a lot of the tax free things going on at all, but we’re seeing some very good numbers overall from last year,” explained Kathy Powell, sales associate at Spartina 499 in Bluffton.

You can check with your local retailers to see if they offer online shopping, delivery or curbside pick-up.