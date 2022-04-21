RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A local Ukrainian woman is fighting to bring her sister and 5-year-old Nephew to safety in America, but she’s been met with many obstacles.

When Tetiana Cobb’s phone began to ring at midnight on Feb. 24, she knew before even answering what news awaited her on the other line.

“They told me that, that’s it, we just got bombed,” Cobb said. “There is no more Ukraine as I know.”

Tetiana was born and raised in Ukraine and she now lives in Richmond Hill with her husband Bradley and their daughter. Right now more than ever, her heart is in Ukraine and with her family there.

“Do I have some mascara?” an emotional Tetiana asks Bradley. “You got a little mascara,” he replies.

“I know it’s got me emotional, I mean the amount of tears I’ve cried in the last 55 days, more than all the tears I’ve cried in my 36 years of life,” Tetiana says.

Tatiana’s parents and her older sister have been able to safely remain in the village where she grew up in eastern Ukraine, but her younger sister, Katya was not so lucky.

“The city my sister used to live in, they got a couple rockets that morning, so of course she left in a panic,” Tetiana said.

Katya and her 5-year-old son, Max fled to Poland. They’ve been staying in a home there with 42 other refugees, but soon, the shelter will no longer be an option. On May 15 they will have to find somewhere else to stay.

“It’s like our whole family is split in three,” Tetiana said. “And we’ve always been very close, very close family. We’ve always been just three sisters.”

Since the day the war began, Tetiana and Bradley have dedicated themselves to getting Katya and her son to the U.S. on a tourist visa to stay with them until it is safe to return to Ukraine.

“Fifty-five, 55 days since the war started. We live eat and breathe CNN and the news,” the pair said.

It’s been an all-consuming process for the couple, full of paperwork and applications, but the day finally arrived. On April 20, Katya had her visa interview, but their hope quickly turned to disappointment.

“She sent us a message saying that she got denied, so I was trying to call her and she didn’t answer when I called, she said can you give me some time to process it, she couldn’t even speak,” Tetiana recalls.

Now things are uncertain.

“We did not have a backup plan, we honestly, we expected her to get a yes to come over here and just be safe,” Tetiana said. “I should be able to get them here, just wait until the war is over so they can live, so they have a chance to live. That’s all.”

But the couple isn’t going up hope just yet.

“We just, we’re not gonna stop,” Tetiana said.

“We’re gonna keep reaching out, I mean, I reached out to the White House this morning,” Bradley adds.

“Yeah, he was sending emails everywhere,” Tetiana says.

“Slava Ukraine,” says Bradley, which translates to glory to Ukraine.